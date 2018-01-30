Norfolk still among safest despite big jump in crime rate

Norfolk remains within the top 10 safest counties in England despite its 11.8 increase in crime rates.

Office of National Statistics (ONS) has released crime rates between October 2016 and September 2017 which show a 11.8 per cent increase in crimes across Norfolk, equating to 5,695 more crimes.

These figures compare to 34 other counties in England and show Norfolk has the lowest crime rate across the eastern region.

Norfolk Police’s deputy chief constable, Nick Dean said: “Today’s figures show a rise in most crimes but in particular in violence against the person and robbery. We have undertaken a huge amount of work with partner agencies especially in the night time economy to address this rise in violent crime.

“However, we also need to understand that ‘violence’ as defined by the Crime Recording Standards incorporates a large range of incidents, from verbal abuse to serious violence.”

The statistic show an increase in domestic burglary with 720 more crimes and a continuous increase in sexual offences with a further 410 crimes reported to police.

Mr Dean added: “Anyone being a victim of crime is one too many but it is saddening to see that there continues to be a rise, much of which is focused on the most vulnerable in society.

“Some of this increase can be attributed to victims having more confidence to come forward as well as improved crime recording standards.

“It is also important to remember that much of the crime we are now recording is complex, time consuming and requires officers to adapt their enquiries to investigate it.

“This change in demand for our services has influenced our policing model and in addition has seen an increase in calls received by our control room, both more 999 and non-emergency calls than previously reported.

“I believe that these crime figures demonstrate that Norfolk continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit and reinforces recent inspection reports by HMICFRS (Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services).”