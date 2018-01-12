Norfolk Symphony Orchestra presents cream of composers at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is presenting works by three of the finest composers that have ever lived in their first concert of 2018.

Works by Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn are on the programme which will be performed at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday, January 21 at 3.30pm.

Beethoven’s Egmont overture will open the concert, a stirring piece that was born out of Beethoven’s fury that Napoleon decided to forsake his republican principles and crown himself Emperor.

This is followed by Mozart’s famous Clarinet Concerto with soloist Victoria Soames-Samek. Considered to be the first great concerto written for the instrument, its slow movement is particularly famous and much requested on classical radio channels. Written at the end of his life and performed for the first time just one month before his death, it displays the whole range and agility of the clarinet including the instrument’s wonderful tone.

Soames-Samek is a critically acclaimed international artist. She studied at The Purcell School and the Royal College of Music. She has performed concertos with orchestras including the City of London Sinfonia. Victoria has performed in the major concert halls in the UK including the South Bank Centre and Wigmore Hall as soloist and chamber musician; she has also toured extensively throughout Europe, North and South America, where she also gave masterclasses.

Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony will complete the concert. His first tour abroad in 1823 saw him and his friend Karl Klingemann visit Scotland instead of the usual France and Italy. It was here, then, that he was inspired to write the Scottish Symphony. The four movements are very thematic and glorious, and the finale is fast and warlike, strongly suggesting battle. The symphony ends in triumph with the French horns above the whole orchestra.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra will once again be giving away 100 free tickets to under-18’s throughout this season. It hopes families will come along and enjoy this concert.

Tickets are £16. Tickets are available from the box office on: 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk. The concert starts at 3.30pm.