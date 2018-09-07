North Lynn community hub opens to public

North Lynn Discovery Centre (3938048)

A North Lynn community hub opened doors on Monday to show off the work which has been done there in recent months.

The Discovery Centre, which was bought by Freebridge Community Housing earlier this year, has undergone a number of improvements in order to make it appear more attractive to the community.

These include revamping the sports hall, staging area, recreational rooms and dining area. There is also meeting rooms and office spaces available within the building.

North Lynn Discovery Centre (3938036)

And officials are currently working on converting an out-of-use coach into a “quirky hangout” for teenagers as well as fixing up the outdoor football pitch and creating a gardening area.

Freebridge Community Housing’s director of housing, Robert Clarke, said: “The building is coming on very nicely considering we only got the keys in April.

“I am excited to see it all finished, but we are waiting to hear from the community to see how they want to shape the building and the rooms.

“We want to give them what they want rather than assume what they want and get it wrong.

“We have received a lot of great feedback from our open day and it has also given community members a chance to come down and take a look at the building.

North Lynn Discovery Centre (3938062)

“It is nice to see the members of the community out and looking around because we know they have been excited to see the new building from what they have been saying on social media.

“Everything has been very positive, great feedback.”

The YMCA has already taken up home in one of the centre’s office spaces and has started a youth club and G.O.Y.A (Get Off Your A**) club in its sports hall.

Their youth club is open to 10 to 18-year-olds and runs on Friday, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. And their G.O.Y.A club is open to 14 to 25-year-olds and runs on both Wednesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm.