North Lynn drug-driver caught after crash

A North Lynn woman crashed her car while drug-driving with body breakdown products of cannabis and cocaine.

Stacey Greetham, 48, appeared before town magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to two counts of drug-driving in Anmer Road, Flitcham, on October 1 last year.

Prosecutor Jessica Pratt-Vivian said: “Miss Greetham was driving and she lost control of the vehicle and there was a single-vehicle road traffic collision.”

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (54414653)

The defendant gave a positive roadside drug wipe and was taken to hospital.

She gave a blood sample which showed readings of 5.9 micrograms of a cannabis metabolite (legal limit is two) and 136 micrograms of a cocaine metabolite (legal limit 50).

George Sorrell, mitigating, that his client had suffered “multiple medical problems” and had taken both illegal drugs to bring relief to her symptoms.

He added: “She resorted to taking the cocaine on this single occasion on the advice of a friend who was trying to help.

“She realises now it was no help at all.

“She takes a very positive view of life. She feels it necessary to keep going and plod on and she’s very much ashamed to be here in court.

“She’s truly remorseful and tries to make her way in life, on her own, despite many, many difficulties.”

Greetham, of Loke Road, was banned from driving for one year and fined £120. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.