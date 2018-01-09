North Lynn flooding issues ‘appalling’, says town councillor

Flooding problems affecting residents in North Lynn are “appalling”, a councillor for the area has said.

Andy Tyler, who represents North Lynn on West Norfolk Council, said he has been discussing the matter with both residents and officials in the hope of seeing it resolved.

It comes after the Lynn News reported on Friday that householders in Townshend Terrace are still dealing with flooding issues in their gardens more than a decade after they were told they would be fixed.

Mr Tyler said he had visited a number of residents in the area and seen the effects of the drainage issue first-hand.

He said: “It is horrendous. I have now received a reply back from the council about the matter and they are basically saying all the investigations are now being taken to try and sort the problem out.

“The two organisations responsible are Norfolk County Council and the Internal Drainage Board (IDB). The council say that they do not have enforcement powers for land drainage.”

Mr Tyler said he hopes the two organisations will sort out the issues, as Norfolk County Council is the local flood authority and it falls within the IDB’s area.

“In a way this is good news, but it is an appalling situation for those residents in the locality,” he added.

“As borough councillor I’m doing all I can to make certain everybody knows of the situation and are doing all they can to investigate and right the problems.”

Speaking to the Lynn News last week, Derek Lee of Townshend Terrace, said Freebridge Community Housing told the residents in 2007 that it would sort out the issues, but the problems are still occurring.

Colin Davison, Freebridge Community Housing’s director of property, said: “We’re sorry to hear about the problems our tenant in Townshend Terrace has experienced in respect of the water in their garden.

“I will be personally contacting them to see whether there is anything we can do to help alleviate the problem.”