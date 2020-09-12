A North Lynn 12-year-old is braving a head shave in memory of her nan who passed away from melanoma skin cancer last year.

Holly Rogers, pictured below, is raising funds for Cancer Research and will be having her head shaved on her 13th birthday, which is Wednesday, September 23.

Her nan was called Liz Ely, who died on April 17, 2019.

Holly Rogers(42190067)

Holly’s mother Heather said the two were really close and she wanted to do something to honour her.

A fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/holly039s-head-shave where there is a £500 target.