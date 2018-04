North West Norfolk Labour Party secretary Jo Rust has presented Gaywood Library manger Helen Senior with £225 in support of their Period Poverty campaign.

The campaign encourages people to donate sanitary products to various libraries across West Norfolk to help women and girls who cannot afford these items.

Donations can be made to Dersingham, Downham, Gaywood, Hunstanton and Lynn libraries. Pictured above, Jo Rust presenting a cheque of £225 to Helen Senior.

MLNF18MF030208