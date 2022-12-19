North West Norfolk MP James Wild has again been appointed as an assistant to a government minister.

The MP revealed in a tweet last week that he has been appointed as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to work and pensions secretary Mel Stride.

Mr Wild had previously served as PPS to the Conservative party chairman and cabinet minister Oliver Dowden, but lost that role in May 2022 after Mr Dowden resigned, due to the party’s poor performance in the local elections.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild

PPSs are unpaid for the extra responsibility, and are not members of the government, but they advise ministers on parliamentary or party opinion.

Mr Stride’s predecessor as work and pensions secretary had been Norwich North MP Chloe Smith – who was appointed under former prime minister and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss.

Ms Smith left the job when Ms Truss left office after less than 50 days – making her the shortest-serving PM in British history.