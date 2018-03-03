North West Norfolk MP hails press rules pledge

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham has welcomed the proposed abolition of laws that would force newspapers to pay legal costs of court actions, whether they win or lose.

Sir Henry spoke in the House of Commons after culture secretary Matt Hancock announced the plan, which also includes the scrapping of the second stage of the Leveson inquiry into press standards.

And he praised Iliffe Media, the owners of the Lynn News, for “bucking the national trend” and investing in the local press which he called “the lifeblood of our communities”.

He said: “They have invested in a new building, invested in their staff and are confident about the future.”

Mr Hancock said: “It is not the national norm to hear that about the local press, but it does show there are sustainable business models.”