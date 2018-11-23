Bespak was praised for its commitment to its apprentices by North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham when he visited its North Lynn site this week.

He met with some of the business's apprentices during his tour on Monday when he was shown manufacturing operations as well as a brand new injection moulding academy, a dedicated facility for training and development.

Bespak has recently been named by the National Apprenticeship Service as Large Employer of the Year for the Eastern Region for 2018.

Sir Henry said: “This achievement is certainly very welcome news indeed and is well deserved given all the time, effort and commitment that Bespak has made towards building its apprenticeship scheme.

Sir Henry Bellingham MP, centre, is pictured talking to apprentices and other staff members in the new injection moulding academy. They are, from left, Patryk Bortnik, Tom Anderson, Mick Stopps, Ryan Clare, Roger Blackmore and Elliot McDonald.

“Bespak is a truly excellent organisation and has quite rightly been recognised for their commitment to delivering an apprenticeship programme which focuses on the development of knowledge, skills and the behaviour of their apprentices.

“Lynn and West Norfolk is incredibly fortunate to have a company of Bespak’s standing in Lynn employing such a significant number of people. They have always been extremely innovative and have always taken a similar approach to their apprenticeship agenda and they are now an incredibly important part of West Norfolk’s business and economic scene.”

Bespak, part of the Consort Medical Group has sites at Lynn, Cambridge, Milton Keynes and Nelson with a diverse team of more than 900 people.

Each year it manufactures around 2.6 billion components which are assembled into approximately 550 million devices, and every second more than 1,000 patients use one of its devices.

Its service offering can be divided into three categories – proprietary devices and technologies, scale up and industrialisation of an already-designed device, and design and commercialisation of a novel device for an existing drug.

Tom Bush, Bespak qualifications manager, said: "We are delighted our apprenticeship programme has been recognised at the Apprenticeship Awards. This is a fantastic achievement for us which showcases our commitment to providing excellent career pathways via our apprenticeship programme.

"Winning this award would not be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm from our apprentice mentors and managers, and of course our apprentices for working hard to continue developing their skills and striving to achieve the very best results."