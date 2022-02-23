North West Norfolk MP James Wild comments on QEH's latest CQC rating

North West Norfolk MP James Wild has said the QEH Hospital in Lynn's latest CQC rating "didn't happen by luck" as the hospital and it's staff celebrate a "good" rating after being placed in special measures.

The hospital is now out of special measures and their rating has shifted from "inadequate" to "good".

Despite the good news, the QEH is still held up by an ever increasing amount of steel props and campaigners have sought to bring the issue to the attention of the government.

The building poses a risk for both staff and patients, with parts of the roof falling in.

Last year, patients were moved from intensive care due to the state of the roof, as the hospital reaches the end of it's lifespan.

Commenting on the Care Quality Commission’s report on the QEH, Mr Wild said:“This really positive report reflects the significant improvements in care provided for patients at QEH over the last three years.

"This hasn’t happened by luck - it is due to the sustained commitment of staff across the hospital to deliver better outcomes for patients and they should be proud of their achievements.

“Now the focus is on delivering further improvements for people across West Norfolk and I will continue to champion QEH’s case for major investment in modernisation as part of offering a better experience for patients, their families, and staff.”