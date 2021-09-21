North West Norfolk MP James Wild given Government role

The North West Norfolk MP, James Wild, has been given a new Government role this evening.

Mr Wild has been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the new Conservative Party chairman, and Minister Without Portfolio, Oliver Dowden.

In a tweet a short time ago he said he was delighted with the role and "to support efforts to level up across the country."

The appointment has also been welcomed by the North West Norfolk Conservative Association, who said: "We know James will do a great job."

The role of a PPS is to act as an assistant to the minister and is seen as the first step on the Government ladder.

Mr Dowden, the former Culture Secretary, took up his new role in last week's Cabinet reshuffle which saw the South West Norfolk MP, Liz Truss, appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.

James Wild has been given his first role in Government since becoming an MP.

Some media reports have suggested he has already told party workers to prepare for a General Election in the spring of 2023, even though the current Parliamentary term does not have to end until late 2024.