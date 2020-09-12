North West Norfolk MP opens new printing shop in King's Lynn town centre

A printing shop in the centre of Lynn has been officially opened in a new location by North West Norfolk's MP this week.

James Wild visited Prontaprint on St James Street yesterday afternoon after the business set up in its new premises on September 1.

The printing business serves clients across the country, and offers printing for everything from business cards to banners and personalised mugs.

James Wild MP opens the New Prontaprint in St James Street, King's Lynn, just across the road from the previous shop, along with Prontaprint owner Jenny Richards. Picture: Paul Marsh

Prontaprint has been somewhat disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic seeing as it would normally print for summer events such as Festival Too and the Hunstanton kite festival, which have been cancelled this year.

Employee Mitchell Runnacles, a graphics designer, said: "When James Wild mentioned he was coming in, it was a huge bonus to us.

"It has been hard work recently but we keep going. We have been helping with charity events and we have a new raffle once a month where we give some free printing to a local business who get to pick a charity, so that charity gets a free print.

"We are all in the same boat so we will help each other out."

The business is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Mr Wild said: "It's really positive to move to new premises. The printing sector is in demand due to the need for signage so it is a core business. It is good to see them open up in the heart of the town and across Cambridge and Leicester as well.

"It is encouraging to see what is going on here and I am keen to support them. Coronavirus has been one of the disruptions this summer but businesses have had to consider adaptation during the crisis."

Visit https://kingslynn.prontaprint.com/ for more information on the business and its range of printing services.

After visiting Prontaprint, Mr Wild headed straight to the town's historic ferry service and enjoyed a trip across the river to West Lynn and Priors butchers.

James Wild MP takes the Lynn Ferry across The River Great Ouse to West Lynn..Pictured at the helm is new owner Ben Ellis with MP James Wild

Mr Wild met Ben Ellis who has taken on the ferry from Gail and Steve Kingston with his brother-in-law Richard Stannard.

James Wild MP (left) takes the Lynn Ferry across The River Great Ouse to West Lynn