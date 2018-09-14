North Wootton pub set for revamp as part of development bid

Village view - House On The Green pub.. (4150684)

A prominent village pub near Lynn could re-open as part of plans to build new homes and business units around the site.

Developers have submitted two applications to build on land around the House on the Green pub in North Wootton.

But community leaders say the schemes should be considered as one and have expressed concerns over their potential impact.

The pub made the headlines earlier this year when a new management team was forced out, only days after taking over, after its owners, the EI Group, put the site up for sale.

The new applications, which have been submitted to West Norfolk Council by WW Properties East Anglia, allow for four new homes and three new business units around the Ling Common Road site.

Documents submitted to West Norfolk Council as part of the application said the pub would be re-opened as part of the plan following "much needed" alterations.

It continued: " North Wootton is a large village, well connected to towns and villages within the vicinity, so the potential for new commercial units should be welcomed by the local authority and the public."

The developers also argued the area needs new housing.

But the village's parish council has already objected to the plans, which it fears will make existing traffic problems worse and lead to "dangerous" parking along Ling Common Road. They are already worried about large-scale development envisaged in the area.

And, in a letter published on the borough council's website, parish clerk Rachel Curtis said they were concerned the applications would be submitted separately.

"The conjunction of both applications is immense in terms of its crowding, incongruity and visuality."

The parish council also raised concerns about the density of the housing plan and the impact on neighbouring residents.