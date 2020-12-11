A seven-year-old pupil from North Wootton Academy has won a competition to design the official Christmas card for a Norfolk MP.

Isla Manning’s winning design will be sent to the Prime Minister, local residents, community groups and businesses by North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

Her Christmas card design was chosen out of more than 150 entries from primary school pupils in the borough.

The presentation to Christmas card competition winner at North Wootton Academy. James Wild MP presents a framed print of the winning entry to the artist Isla Manning (7), also in picture is Jenny Richards (Prontaprint King's Lynn owner)

Mr Wild said: “I was impressed by the tremendous response and I’m very grateful to everyone who entered with so many brilliant entries from schools across North West Norfolk.

“It was a tough choice to pick a winner but Isla’s lovely painting stood out with its depiction of the classic Christmas characters.”

Isla’s Christmas card design, pictured below, features Father Christmas, Rudolph and a Christmas tree.

Winner Isla Manning

The youngster was presented with a framed winners certificate and a voucher for a local toy shop.

MP James Wild was so impressed with the quality of the entries that he also selected two runners up whose designs will feature on some of the Christmas cards sent by James, and they also received certificates and vouchers.

The runners up were Max Forrest from Ashwicken Church of England Primary School and Isabelle Arthurton from Rudham Church of England Primary Academy.

The competition was run with support from Prontaprint, in St James Street, which will print the cards featuring the winning design.