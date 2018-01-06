Northwold villagers to host traditional event to boost pub campaign

A traditional new year event in a West Norfolk village will help to boost the campaign to save the local pub when it takes place next week.

The Crown Inn, in Northwold, closed its doors in October before going up for sale and since then campaigners have been working to raise £300,000 to buy it back and reopen it to the public.

In an effort to raise funds, the village is staging Plough Monday, which traditionally celebrates agricultural workers returning to the fields following the festive season.

Member of Save The Crown Inn steering group, Abbie Panks said: “The origins of Plough Monday go back hundreds of years, and it is believed this reenactment is largely unique to Northwold.

“During the evening, villagers and visitors will have the opportunity to make donations to the Save The Crown fund, a project set up buy the last pub in the village which has now closed.”

“The celebration will start at 7pm from the Sports and Social Club in Hovell’s Lane, when everyone will join a torch lit procession, with musicians, following the plough to St Andrew’s Church.

“Here the plough will be blessed followed by Molly and Morris dancing and a Mummers play.

“The plough will then be pulled to Haylock’s Barn where the mummers’ play will be performed again along with more music and dancing. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served.”

On Save The Crown Inn’s website, Mark Vanderstay, who chairs the steering group, said: “Despite the lack of a pub, Northwold is determined. The NSSC Committee have stepped up to the mark and will provide us with the celebratory communal space we need to gather in at the end of marking the passing of the Christmas season. Non-members are welcome and the bar will be open.

“We all hope that 2018 will be a unique year for Northwold’s Plough Monday and our tradition will return to The Crown for future events.”