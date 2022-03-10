Norwegian artists, Thale Blix Fastvold and Tanja Thorjussen, perfomed River Sisters exploring the theme of water and sentience.

The duo, known as Locus, donned ethereal gowns with Norwegian styling as they performed for onlookers at the Great Ouse riverside in Lynn.

The pair performed as part of the Lynn Groundwork Gallery’s exhibition last week and poured water from the River Akerselva in Oslo into the Great Ouse.

Norwegian artists Locus performing on the Purfleet Quay in King's Lynn. (55300059)

The exhibition focused on ecofeminism and the sentience of the living things around us.

It also explored sustainability, and what the concept means to us now.

