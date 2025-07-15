A new souvenir range, inspired by a Lynn seed shop, is being launched, helping to raise funds and keep memories of the former business alive.

Norfolk Museums Service has been working with twin brothers Jim and Bob Taylor to produce a new range of nostalgic souvenirs inspired by the colourful vintage designs of the seeds brand.

The family-owned business had been a staple brand for gardeners for many years and the family has been great supporters of the museum service for some time. Money raised from the souvenirs will go to the museums.

Twin brothers Jim and Bob Taylor with their father in the Taylor's seed shop, King's Lynn, about 1980. Pictures: Taylor's seed shop

The range is being launched on Wednesday, July 16, at Lynn Museum, and the Taylor brothers said: "This will keep memories of the Taylor Seed Shop going for years to come, and we hope it will bring plenty of sales to both museums.”

Souvenirs will vary from greeting cards and tea towels to fridge magnets and jigsaw puzzles.

R&A Taylor operated for generations on Norfolk Street, near the junction of the High Street until the early 1980s. The family were a seed merchant from the 1830s to the 1990s.

Taylor's seed catalogue design

John Taylor was the first in his family to become a seedsman. In 1830, he was apprenticed to Thomas Marshall, a ‘nursery and seedsman’ in Purfleet Street. Thomas Marshall died in 1849, and John took over the business.

John’s first ledger shows that he was selling seeds, vegetables and fruit. In 1855 he moved the shop to 142 Norfolk Street and he later purchased an orchard. Taylor was an expert cucumber grower and supplied Sandringham House.

John’s sons, Robert and Arthur Taylor took over the business in 1884. They ran the shop with the help of their mother and sisters. They bought seeds from specialist growers.

They cleaned and weighed them and sorted them into their own seed ‘pockets’ and bags. Robert’s son, Robert Jnr, took over the business in 1947.

The Taylor's seed shop, King's Lynn, early 20th century

Robert and his wife Barbara had three children, Sheila and twins James (Jim) and Robert (Bob). The boys joined the business after they left school.

The 1960s and 70s were difficult for traditional seed merchants like the Taylors and in 1982 the shop closed. Four years later Jim and Bob revived the family business as a door-to-door service. This continued until 1997.

Since then, the Taylor brothers have given many lectures and have staged exhibitions locally about the history of the seed merchants, and many thousands of visitors have enjoyed the displays at both the Lynn Museum and Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse.

Taylor's forget-me-not seed packet

At the Lynn Museum, a permanent display in the main gallery will include a video of the Taylor brothers speaking about the history of the seed shop in Lynn, while at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, visitors will be able to enjoy a seed shop display in the newly refurbished village row section of the museum.

Harriet Johnson, retail manager for Norfolk Museums Service, said: "We are excited to be launching this new range of bespoke merchandise based on the museum collections and in collaboration with the Taylor family."

Cllr Tony Bubb, chair of Lynn and West Norfolk Area Museums Committee, added: "Vintage artwork, particularly horticultural, has always been popular and this new collection will enhance a visit to the Lynn Museum or Gressenhall as this new merchandise, using designs from the museum collections, celebrates our local history."

Taylor's Sunflower seed packet

Reporting by Nash Cooper