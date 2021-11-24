Concerns have been raised about potential safety risks for residents living in flats proposed as part of the redevelopment of Lynn's former post office building.

New plans for the Baxters Plain site were presented to a meeting of West Norfolk Council's Lynn area planning sub-group yesterday.

The scheme allows for the development of a pub, wine bar, takeaway and other drinking establishments at ground level, plus 34 flats across the three storeys above.

Plans for the redevelopment of Lynn's old Post Office building have had a mixed reception.

The plans have been given a cautious welcome by several town organisations, despite concerns over their viability and a lack of parking provision.

Panel member Ben Jones told colleagues he was "glad to see something actually happening" with the site.

But his fellow Labour councillor, John Collop, was less impressed with what was proposed.

John Collop

He said: "I'm concerned about the comings and goings of people down there.

"If I was asked to have one of these places to live in, I would say not on your nelly, no, not at all. It doesn't seem to me that it's been really looked at very carefully.

"Conversion of some of these places don't always actually make sense and, in my opinion, it's one of those that doesn't make sense to me."

Deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge added that the area was "not a pleasant area" at night and questioned whether police had made any comments about the scheme.

Officers said they had not raised objections, but had requested a lighting scheme which would be incorporated into the scheme.

Concerns were also raised about maintaining the heritage of the building, which has stood empty since 2007.

Panel chairman Sandra Collop highlighted comments from Historic England which raised concerns about the planned appearance of the side of the building facing Lynn Museum, though officials said that element had been removed from the plan.

The meeting was also told the council had limited powers over the internal appearance of the building as it is not a listed structure.