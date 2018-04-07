‘Nothing being done’ to stop road flooding in West Norfolk village

Residents in a West Norfolk village have claimed that not enough is being done to prevent their road from flooding.

Those who live on Waterman’s Way in Salters Lode say that every time it rains there is a build-up of water on their street, which causes damage to their homes and cars, and stops residents from getting around.

Carol Nichols is one such person who says that nothing has been done about the issue despite Norfolk County Council being notified on a number of occasions.

Mrs Nichols said: “We have quite a few elderly people and other residents down this road who cannot get out of the street on foot or via car because of the flooding.

“I notified the council all over Christmas about this also but nothing has been done.”

The issue has been ongoing for about 20 years, Mrs Nichols said.

“I feel like I have been banging my head against a brick wall. All of our houses are being damaged by damp.”

She believes the flooding is being caused by the pipes under the road being broken, which means that the water is not being drained in the way it should be.

“I can’t walk from my house to my neighbours’ without my wellies on,” she added.

“We are all getting totally frustrated about this matter. What is the point in paying council tax when we have this, plus no street lights or footpaths to get into town.

“We have nothing but we are paying the same as people who live in Downham Market town itself. I feel like we are being fobbed off. ”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the authority has tried to cleanse the system but it needs to be excavated to fix the issue.

He said: “We have attempted to unblock the drainage system but an excavation is required to identify exactly what the problem is and repair the pipe.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the flooding has caused.”

He said the work, which the council will undertake, is due to be completed by mid-April.