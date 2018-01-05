‘Nothing done’ at Downham Market roadworks site for six weeks

Roadworks have been at a standstill in Downham for weeks, a resident has claimed.

Brian Baylis, of Wimbotsham, said nothing has been done at the site on Lynn Road, despite the signs and bollards being in place for more than a month.

Mr Baylis said: “This has been like this for around six weeks now and there is no sign of the matter being dealt with.

“Some time ago, I reported to Norfolk County Highways department about the surface around there being in some urgent need of sorting due to potholes and sunken drain covers and was assured it would be dealt with, but not when.”

Mr Baylis said he believes there is a “very severe lack” of repairs to the area’s roads.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said the work is actually the responsibility of Anglian Water, but it is thought that the company is waiting for a part to arrive.

The council spokeswoman said: “As with all of these things, if residents have got a complaint, they can put that to us and we will look into it.”