Despite workers being spotted in the building, the future remains bleak for a former Lynn department store.

The old Debenhams on Lynn’s High Street has been lying empty since the business closed in 2020.

Five years on, it remains an unfortunate blot in the town centre - despite a range of plans being put forward for its future.

Debenhams in Lynn closed in 2020 - and the future remains bleak half a decade on

Planning permission has been granted to build flats in the two upper floors, but that was in 2023 and work has yet to commence.

Meanwhile, Lynn businesswoman Kelly Ranger previously had ambitious plans to convert the large ground floor space into a shopping and leisure venue.

However, these fell through due to “over the odds” prices.

In the past few weeks, passers-by had some hope of a bright future after spotting workers inside the building.

However, John Weston, an associate partner and head of the commercial department at Brown & Co - which is currently advertising the premises for let - has confirmed this was simply regular maintenance work.

He told the Lynn News there is “nothing on the horizon” for the old Debenhams.

The store originally shut down when Covid-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020 but, after two months of speculation, bosses confirmed it would not reopen.

What do you think should be done to revitalise the building? Email kris.johnston@iliffemedia.co.uk