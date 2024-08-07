A West Norfolk photographer who has captured some enchanting pictures of a nature reserve has said now is the best time to visit.

Grimston resident Julie Smart, who grew up regularly visiting Roydon Common, has shared a series of her latest photos of the site with the Lynn News.

Julie’s pictures capture the bright purple heather which coats the ground at Roydon Common as well as some early morning hazy skies and orange sunsets.

Julie, who has enjoyed taking wildlife pictures in West Norfolk for 10 years, has described the morning skies, which she got up at 5am for, as “magical”.

“I’m a wildlife photographer, I like to get pictures of deer and wildlife that is over there,” Julie said.

“This time of the year when the heather is full-blown, it’s amazing over there. You get everything, wildlife, misty mornings. It’s absolutely wonderful.”

Julie also works at Roydon Common part-time taking care of the ponies that live on the reserve.

She added: “It is like a purple paradise over there.

“I love to get over there during the winter time with the frosty mornings. It looks lovely all year round.

“I think this is the best time of year purely because it’s got this lovely sort of purple carpet.

“Right now it is the best, it normally lasts for around three weeks.

“I’ve been going there since I could walk, where I grew up Roydon Common was like my back garden.”