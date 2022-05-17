'Now is the time to rebuild QEH', King's Lynn MP tells Government

Now is the time for a firm commitment to rebuilding Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the town's MP has warned ministers.

The comment by James Wild comes only days after a senior hospital manager admitted parts of the Gayton Road site could eventually be forced to close if it is not redeveloped.

A decision is thought to be imminent on the QEH's bid to be part of the Government's hospital building programme.

QEH and, inset, James Wild MP (51112922)

And, during a Queen's Speech debate in the Commons last night, Mr Wild, the North West Norfolk MP, said his constituents were "rightly frustrated" at the delays to the process.

He said he welcomed recent developments such as the Endoscopy Unit and the new £3 million eye centre which opened last week.

But he also urged the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, to give the area some "good news", adding: "Now is the time to make a decision to build a new hospital for the 300,000 people across Norfolk, Lincolnshire, and Cambridgeshire that QEH serves.

"This is not about having shiny new buildings for their own sake. It is about better health outcomes in some of the most deprived areas in the country that the Government have recognised as a priority for levelling up.

"By committing to this vitally needed hospital, the inevitable requirement for a replacement will become part of a funded programme rather than an unplanned demand on the Treasury requiring emergency funding.

"That is better value for taxpayers and will deliver the improvements that people in North West Norfolk and beyond deserve."

In response, Mr Javid said Mr Wild had made a "powerful case" for the QEH.

It was recently revealed that the number of props being used to hold up the hospital's roof had jumped to more than 1,500 and is expected to rise further.

Hospital officials believe the QEH is the "most propped" hospital in the country.

Mr Wild also highlighted the impact of the current conditions on both patients and staff, following recent talks with campaigners in Westminster.