Nominations have officially closed for the Mayor’s Business Awards 2023, and all entry packs should be back in before 5pm today (Friday).

Packs will be passed to our independent judges next Monday and they will begin the challenging task of reading through the packs and choosing three lucky finalists in each of the 11 categories.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the finalists in the Friday, December 16 edition of the Lynn News.

The Mayor Business Awards . FLtoR James Ingham (UPP) Cllr Paul Kumes. King's Lynn Mayor Lesley Bambridge. Karl Langham (CCF) Sharon Marriot (Iliffe Media) Rebakah Chilvers (Lynn News News Editor) Helen Peak (MSL) Paula James (Mars Group) Luke Avis (Mars Group). (60836274)

The dazzling black-tie event will be held on Friday, March 3 at Alive’s Corn Exchange in Lynn and will see businesses old and new appearing with hopes of taking home an award.

Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome is particularly excited about the awards. He said: “This will be my first Business Awards since taking on the editor’s role at the Lynn News.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (60836303)

“I’ve been told it’s a really smashing evening and I’m really looking forward to it.”

This is your final chance to get those entry packs in. Don’t leave it until it’s too late!