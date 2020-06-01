Home   News   Article

'Number of arrests' in King's Lynn as London Road sees increased police patrols

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 12:07, 01 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:08, 01 June 2020

Officers have been active in the Lynn area over the weekend as a number of arrests were made in connection with street drinking, anti-social behaviour and driving offences.

King's Lynn Police has said London Road and the surrounding area has been a priority for increased patrols over the last week due to "minor ASB and street drinking".

Posting on social media yesterday evening, the police's public account said: "A number of arrests have been made and other positive action but please continue to let us know if issues need addressing."

