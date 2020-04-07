Footwear retailer Clarks will not reopen some of its stores once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The high street stalwart, which has a branch in High Street, King's Lynn, says the leases on a number of shops have not been renewed and they have permanently ceased trading.

Clarks is to close a "small number" of shops

A statement from the firm reads: "Clarks continually reviews all its stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible service and offering to its customers.

"As part of this normal review, we have decided not to renew the leases on a small number of stores and as such, these will cease to trade and will not reopen following the coronavirus closures.

"We have a strong duty of care to our employees and are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on colleagues."

The family-run company, which has about 6,000 employees, was founded almost 200 years ago.

