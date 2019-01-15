Nurse carries on tradition by donating funds to King's Lynn hospital cancer team

A nurse has continued the tradition she started with her late husband by donating money to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital's cancer team instead of sending Christmas cards.

Practice development nurse Ragna Page has presented the cheque for £100 to Matron Dawn Slack for the hospital's Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.

Norfolk farmer and businessman Mr Page lost his battle with prostate cancer on Christmas Day in 2016.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital Practice Development Nurse Ragna Page presents a cheque to Matron Dawn Slack.

Mrs Page said: "Don was cared for wonderfully by the team so I wanted to do something to thank the team."

The couple began donating money to the unit instead of sending Christmas cards shortly after Mr Page's diagnosis.

Matron Slack added: "We would like to thank Ragna for her kind contribution and it will be used for the benefit of cancer patients."

