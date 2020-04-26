Nurse returns to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in hour of need

Pauleen Pratt has answered the call for retired nursing staff to return to the profession to help support the NHS deal with the Covid-19.

A member of Freebridge Community Housing’s board, she spoke about what it has been like returning to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

She said: “I’ve been a nurse all my life, including some time at the QE with my most recent role being chief nurse at United Lincolnshire Hospital, and my partner is a doctor at the QE.