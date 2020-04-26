Home   News   Article

Nurse returns to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in hour of need

By Mark Leslie
Published: 10:00, 26 April 2020

Pauleen Pratt has answered the call for retired nursing staff to return to the profession to help support the NHS deal with the Covid-19.

A member of Freebridge Community Housing’s board, she spoke about what it has been like returning to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

She said: “I’ve been a nurse all my life, including some time at the QE with my most recent role being chief nurse at United Lincolnshire Hospital, and my partner is a doctor at the QE.

