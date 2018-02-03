Nurse tells Pott Row play group the tooth truth

Youngsters at a Pott Row play group had the importance of dental hygiene drilled into them when a nurse visited last Friday.

Leader of TiddlyPotts Stay and Play Group Emma Baker said she booked dental health educator Donna Seeker’s talk due to tooth decay being on the increase in under five-year-olds.

Emma said Donna gave advice to the parents and relayed the importance of toothbrushing to the children by using puppets.

“She showed the children how to brush their teeth properly and some even dressed up as dentists and gave the puppets a ‘check up’.”

Pictured are Donna and Liam Allitt, 3. Photo supplied.