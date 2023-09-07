Celebrations were in full flow yesterday as a nurse finished her final shift following 50 years of service to the NHS.

Aileen Shore, Sister in Main Theatre Recovery at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, started her career as a cadet nurse in 1973 at the then-West Norfolk and King’s Lynn General Hospital.

Aileen then moved over to the new QEH in 1980 when it opened, and since that time, she has fulfilled a variety of roles in her 50 years’ service, including anaesthetics, all surgical specialities and recovery.

She retired on Wednesday, finishing her career as a sister in Main Theatre Recovery, when her colleagues from across the years joined together at the QEH to bid her farewell.

She said: “I have loved my job and the people I work with. I love people and caring for them, and I have been so fortunate to have had so many great mentors over the years.

“Working as a nurse has been fulfilling and rewarding, I have seen many changes throughout the years, but it doesn’t feel like 50 years.

“I can remember the day I started as a cadet nurse arriving with my suitcase. It was the first time I’d been away from home, and I didn’t know anyone.

“We were allocated shared bedrooms and soon got to know each other. I have fond memories of those days.

“Over time I met my husband who also worked in the theatre department. We later married and had a daughter. The QEH has been a large part of my life and, although I’m looking forward to retirement, I will miss the friends I have made over the years.

“I will be celebrating privately with my team over the weekend when we get our dancing shoes on.”

Her colleagues have praised Aileen – who is known to many as Sister Andi – as someone who went “above and beyond” for patients.

Nicola Smith, Senior Sister in recovery, said: “I have been Andi’s line manager for the last 10 years and her wealth of knowledge is phenomenal.

“She has taught me and the team so much over the years. Her dedication to her patients, team and the NHS as a whole has been remarkable, she always goes above and beyond for her patients and is well respected by the team.

“Andi will be a great loss to the recovery team, main theatres and the QEH team.

“We will all miss her so much and wish her all the best for her retirement after 50 years’ service.”

John Syson, director of people, added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Aileen for her dedication and hard work in caring for patients here at the QEH for so many years.

“Fifty years is a fantastic achievement and not one we see very often.

“So, on behalf of everyone here at the trust – Aileen, thank you. You will be greatly missed but we wish you all the best for your retirement – you deserve it.”