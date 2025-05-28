After decades of supporting young children to learn and develop, a nursery is asking for help to bring a “crucial” addition.

King’s Lynn Nursery, based where London Road meets St James Road at The Walks, needs to raise an extra £25,000 to convert an outbuilding into a new sleep and sensory room for its youngsters.

Currently, the nursery’s youngest children have to take their naps in what head teacher Holly Clements describes as “dog beds” in the classroom.

The nursery supports children from the age of two. Pictures: King's Lynn Nursery School

However, when other children come in to play, it can be difficult for the youngsters to get a proper sleep.

“We’re doing our best, but it will make a massive difference having that designated area where they can sleep peacefully,” Ms Clements said.

The project will cost about £60,000 altogether, and the school already has £35,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and there are plans to host a variety of events, such as quiz nights and a summer fair, to raise the rest of the money.

Last week, organisers of a Terrington St Clement bingo night brought in £450 for the cause. However, there is still a way to go.

“We were given the pricing and realised that we haven’t got enough funds yet, so now the hard work begins,” Ms Clements added.

“We welcome children from age two, but in order to best meet the needs of our youngest children and children with additional needs, we are in real need of a sleep and sensory room.

“We want to ensure our children can adequately rest, as we know this is crucial for their physical and cognitive development, emotional regulation, and overall well-being.”

Information about future events will be available on the nursery’s Facebook page, and those wanting to donate can do so here.