Toddlers in Lynn have been learning more about the outdoors thanks to the Vancouver Quarter and Wilko who have donated gardening supplies.

The team at St Michael’s Church Lane, based near Hillington Square in the town, are now able to expand their edible garden and get the pre-schoolers even more involved.

The charity has been gifted two Wilko water butts for the front and rear gardens from the Vancouver Quarter.

The nursery has been raising funds for additional supplies through a summer raffle and has also been able to buy gardening tools and additional plants.

Nursery manager Louise Harris said: “We’ve had the garden areas for a while and the kids love helping out but it’s important to us that they’re able to practise some really independent skills such as watering, planting and pruning.

"By having these water butts we can also explain a bit more about saving water and helping the environment.

"We are really looking forward to their first tastes of some of the food they’ve helped to grow.”

Vancouver Quarter centre manager Alistair Cox said: “As soon as we heard that the nursery planned to hold a raffle to buy the water butts from Wilko we spoke to the team at the store and between us we are delighted to gifts the items directly to them.

“Something so simple will make a real difference to what these children learn about while they are at nursery.

"Church Lane is so close to the town centre that we wanted to help in any way we can.”