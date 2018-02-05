Nursery hosts international delegation

Teachers from all over Europe visited Emneth Nursery School for a week of activities across Norfolk as part of an international project.

Staff and youngsters at the nursery welcomed teachers from five countries across Europe as part of the Erasmus Exchange Programme, which gives teachers a chance tolearn from each other.

Some of the Nursery School pupils entertaining the visiting guests on Monday Morning (29th Jan)

Deputy headteacher Claire Hooker said: “We had teachers visiting from Greece, Sweden, Italy, Estoniaand France. They were taking a look at creativity and provisions in our nursery.

“It was great socially for the children, they had the chance to get to know the teachers and learn about their countries.

“The kids also sang some songs for the teachers and presented them each with a project book they had created to show all they had learned about their countries.”

The visiting teachers spent the week observing teaching styles at the nursery and exploring the local area with visits to Dersingham Primary and a nursery in Norwich.

The group are picture with Borough Mayor Carol Bower (front centre) and Emneth Nursery Head Teacher Holly Bowman (back right).

They also visited Lynn, Ely and Norwich throughout their week in the area.

Mrs Hooker said: “They thought our nursery was beautiful and run so differently to what they have in their own countries. They were really complimentary which was lovely. It was really exciting and so helpful because until you meet teachers from other countries, you don’t really have any idea about how they do things.”

The Erasmus Project started in France and the school was invited to take part after applying for funding.

Now they are joining those from across Europe in touring the participating schools to observe teaching styles, creativity and provisions so that they can improve their own.

Teachers from Estonia Maria Liivrand-Born (left) and Reena Uusmets with pupils LtoR, Sheldon Leet, Oliver Hill, Evie Swann

Mrs Hooker said: “Our headteacher has already visited some of the schools that are taking part but she will continue to visit the outstanding ones before reporting back on what she has seen.”