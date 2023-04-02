After qualifying in nursing some 20 years ago, a group of nurses who became friends through the course have kept in touch and met for their friendship anniversary.

Kim Mcveigh said: “We went our separate ways, but always had a link back to the group.

“Two years ago, after messaging on a social platform, a reunion was planned for our 20 years anniversary.

Kim Mcveigh with nurses' reunion 2023 at the Ffolkes Arms, Hillington

“Some people started the course and didn’t finish with us.

“Some finished a little later.

“We had marriages and babies born whilst training and some just after that.

Kim Mcveigh with nurses' graduation in 2003 at the Ffolkes Arms, Hillington

“But a bond of friendship was always there.”

The group made arrangements to meet at the Ffolkes in Hillington for a reunion.

They met on Saturday, March 18, which is significant as it was 20 years after their graduation night which was held at the time at the Ffolkes.

Kim said: “A great night was had with lots of laughter and photos to reminisce.

“Some were missing and missed.

“We plan to do it again in five years time for our 25th anniversary.”

The photographs show the group as they were in 2003 when they all first met.

Fast forward to 2023 when they all met up to catch up and take a trip down memory lane.

Do you have a story to share in Lynn News Feel Good Friday features? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk