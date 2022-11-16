Nurses across the country have voted to strike over a pay dispute, but Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has confirmed its nurses will not be taking part.

While the QEH has said that not enough staff voted for strike action, it could still be affected by them.

A spokesperson said: "We could potentially be affected from a system point of view as Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital staff have voted to strike."

QEH in King's Lynn

It has been confirmed that half of the nurses working for the NHS have voted to strike in the first ever national action over a pay dispute, including those from Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, and Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The strikes come as nurses say they have felt "pushed" into the position where striking was their only option to obtain a pay rise.

No official dates have been confirmed for the action yet, but national reports suggest it could begin before the end of November and potentially run until May 2023.