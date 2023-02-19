The School of Nursing Studies has showcased new virtual dissection tables at the College of West Anglia.

As part of the funding and development the college has purchased two Anatomage tables and two new simulation mannequins.

It is the first further education facility in the country to offer the Anatomage table to learners.

The Anatomage tables offer cutting-edge teaching resources with virtual dissection for teaching human anatomy and physiology

The school is a state-of-the-art facility, funded by West Norfolk Council and the Town Deal Board, in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and Anglia Ruskin University.

Adrian Debney, head of clinical education at the School of Nursing Studies, said: “I am proud to introduce the very latest medical training resources to support the development of learners at the College of West Anglia, along with our partners in education and health.

“The addition of two state-of-the art Anatomage virtual dissection tables will provide high quality learning for students of health, science and social care, by incorporating advanced technology to teach anatomy through virtual interaction with perfectly rendered digital human bodies.

“On a par with the best educational facilities elsewhere in the UK, these resources will help local students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal and career aspirations.”

Clinical education traditionally relies upon real dissection to understand the biological processes, structure and function of the body.

The SimMom mannequin simulates labour, including a breech delivery, manual delivery, shoulder dystocia and postpartum haemorrhage

These resources overcome these practical limitations by using 3D scans of the body.

This enables students to examine and understand how the body works across many perspectives.

The high-tech simulation mannequins can replicate physiological functions such as breathing, pulses, convulsions, temperature, and blood pressure.

TraumaMan is used to simulate the treatment of a trauma patient including haemorrhage control and airway management

It includes an advanced simulation suite, virtual reality facilities and comprehensive clinical skills equipment to offer a truly unique and flexible learning environment and provide an opportunity for learners.

