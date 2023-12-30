A Lynn nursing student has attained gold standard in a national skills and careers event.

Molly Hewitt, who is studying T-Level Adult Nursing at Lynn’s College of West Anglia (CWA), has won gold in the Health and Social Care category of WorldSkills UK held at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

The event has been described as the "skills olympics” and aims to bring together apprentices, students and young people from across the country to vie to be the best in their chosen skills.

CWA student Molly Hewitt with CWA course director Kelly-Ann Neale

The competitions, which run in over 62 skills areas, encourage young people to be ambitious in their pursuit of excellence, while equipping them with lifelong skills.

Molly is planning on completing a degree in nursing once she completes her course and currently has a work placement at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kelly-Anne Neal, T Level course director at CWA, said: “The World Skills competition is a small group of the best students in their vocational subject competing for the top spot.

Molly Hewitt with her medal

“It requires commitment, hard work, passion, camaraderie and professionalism. I was so pleased to get two students into the final eight of the world skills competition and thrilled to bits when Molly won gold, it really is a testament to not only Molly’s professional development but also the Health and Social care teachers involved in her education.

“I cannot express how much I love my job. I work with some of the most inspirational young people I have ever met.”

David Pomfret, principal at CWA, said: “I'm delighted that all six of our WorldSkills UK competitors performed incredibly in the national finals last week, and that Molly Hewitt won the Gold Medal in Health and Social Care.

“I'd like to thank all those staff that inspired and supported our students to compete.

“The standard is incredibly high, which is why it is known as the 'Skills Olympics', and I'm immensely proud that CWA once more had more WorldSkills UK finalists, and achieved more medal points, than any other college in the East of England.”