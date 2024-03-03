Being among people who share similar goals can make a significant difference to seeing through a New Year’s resolution, says Lynn and West Norfolk’s Oddfellows.

To offer support, the group is inviting anyone who has recently set themselves the task of taking up a new group activity or socialising more to give one of their meet-ups a try, writes MATTHEW HILL.

Lynn Oddfellows is made up of around 400 mostly older and retired members and puts on a wide-range of activities and regular social events in the area.

The friendship group meets every Tuesday at Reffley Community Hall holding activities such as quizzes, bingo and different talks.

Branch Secretary Alison Schultz, said: “Many of us try to make changes to our lives at the beginning of the year, but when those first bumps in the road appear it’s much easier to stay on track when you’ve got people alongside you acting as cheerleaders, or giving you a reason not to quit.

“Having the support of friends, or being among people who want the same thing, can be the difference between achieving and failing the goals we set ourselves.

“Here at Kings Lynn and West Norfolk District Branch of Oddfellows, we have a ready-made group of wonderful and inspiring people who can offer that support.

“So if you want to get out and about more, meet new and interesting people, try your hand at something new, or volunteer your time to help others, then stop by and give us a try.”

The group also runs around 50 online events every month which are free and open to anyone to attend.

The Oddfellows is part of one of the largest friendly societies in the UK, which has been supporting its members for more than 200 years.

As well as the events, Oddfellows members can access a range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club.

For more information about the Oddfellows or to request a free events diary, contact Alison by emailing alison.schultz@oddfellows.co.uk or call 01553 776030.

Visit their website for more information.

