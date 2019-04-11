Oddfellows raise hundreds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The King's Lynn and West Norfolk District Brach of the Oddfellows has donated £425 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.

Seven members of the Oddfellows group completed a four-mile lap around Gayton alongside an organised book sale and coffee morning.

Pictured from left to right are Patricia Sexton, Oddfellows secretary Alison Schultz, QEH patient information manager Vicky Mitchell and Violet Kendal

Alison Schultz, King's Lynn and West Norfolk branch secretary for the Oddfellows, said: “I would like to thank all our members for their hard work in raising this money along with everyone who has donated or supported”.

“It is important to us to give something back to the hospital.”

The Oddfellows is a national society which strives to improve the quality of people's lives through friendship, care and charitable support.

Established in 1810, the friendly society has 124 branches in total across the country including in Lynn.