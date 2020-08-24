Ofcom has confirmed that it will open the market to potential bidders for a small-scale multiplex licence for Lynn from next Tuesday as it aims to improve West Norfolk’s woeful digital radio provision.

The advertising of the licence coincides with the opening of the new Greatest Hits Radio (GHR) station that is replacing the Lynn-based KL.FM from next Tuesday.

German media giant Bauer, who own GHR, said that unlike KL.FM, it will be a station that broadcasts on DAB.

Greatest Hits Radio (40410334)

However, that is dependent on radios being able to receive far more stations than they do at present.

At present there are only 19 stations available on DAB in Lynn. Areas, such as Norwich, have well over 50.

A Bauer spokesperson said: “We would love to be able to offer Greatest Hits and more of our services on DAB in West Norfolk, but we do not operate the local DAB licence in Norfolk and so have no control over coverage.

DAB radio (41158043)

“Ofcom is due to advertise a small-scale DAB licence in the area later this year but Bauer, as a large operator is prevented from applying for it. If someone does apply for and win the licence we would be keen to discuss with them the options for providing our Greatest Hits Radio service on DAB.”

Read more BusinessKings Lynn