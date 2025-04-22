A shop owner fears it will be the “nail in the coffin” for her community if an office-licence is given the go-ahead.

Plans for the office-licence to take over the premises of a former GP surgery in Fairstead have caused a great stir within the area.

Residents say the estate is in the grips of an epidemic of alcohol and drug abuse, which has led to a rise in crime.

Emma Brock runs the Fairstead Community Shop. Picture: Ian Burt

It has resulted in huge opposition to a licensing application for a new One Stop off-licence over fears that increased availability of alcohol will make the problems worse.

The fact that it would open in a former GP surgery has dealt a bitter blow to many in the community. Hundreds of people have rallied to oppose the bid, signing petitions and writing objections to the council.

A West Norfolk Council licensing meeting tomorrow will determine whether the shop can open.

Fairstead is among the most deprived neighbourhoods in Norfolk

Emma Brock, who runs The Fairstead Community Shop, said “it’s going to be the nail in the coffin for this area”.

She said if the off-licence is given the green light, she “would seriously think about shutting”.

She told the Lynn News: “If this is approved, it will be an absolute nightmare. We already have shoplifters going around.”

She said that just the other day, a drunk man went into her shop and “was knocking stuff all over.”

The former GP surgery that could become a One Stop

She said: “It was awful and scared my volunteers.

“If another off-licence shop opens, I would seriously think about shutting.

“We have had criminal damage - our cameras have been smashed.”

The applicant claims it will boost the local economy and create nine jobs in an area already facing low employment rates.

However, people living in Fairstead say the area has been dubbed ‘Crimestead’ due to the high levels of crime occurring in the community.

According to police statistics, there were 19 crimes reported in February – predominantly made up of criminal damage, violence and sexual offences, burglary and shoplifting.