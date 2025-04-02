An off-road bike has been seized after residents raised concerns about the person driving it.

Police responded to reports in Fairstead of the motorbike being driven anti-socially and causing issues for residents.

Last night, officers tracked down the rider, despite him trying to drive off.

The off-road bike was seized in Fairstead last night. Picture: West Norfolk Police

He has been reported for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and for having no insurance.

Officers also seized the bike.

A spokesperson for West Norfolk Police said: “We really do need you to report vehicle anti-social behaviour like this to us.

“It can sometimes feel like we are not dealing with it but the only way we are able to tackle it is by working with the community.

“If you see it happening and it is causing a danger please call us on 999.

“If you’re reporting it after the fact please report it as ASB on our website with as many details as possible.”