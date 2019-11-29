Offers of help made after King's Lynn lunch club axe revealed

There has been a “big response” to the news that a Lynn lunch club will have to close in December due to a lack of funding.

Manageress of West Norfolk Pop-in, Kate Lewis still expects the club to close on December 17 as reported in last week’s Lynn News.

However, she said she has had over 15 responses offering support.

Pictured at the front left is organiser Kate Lewis alongside volunteer Clive Moulton at the West Norfolk Pop-in at London Road's Methodist Church Hall

Mrs Lewis emphasised it is not a venue that the club needs, since it is purely a case of funding.

The club serves a cooked lunch to elderly residents every Tuesday before Mrs Lewis, a qualified exercise instructor, runs fitness classes to around 20 people in the afternoon.

Mrs Lewis said: “We are not going to turn it around in three weeks. Some prospective funders have offered £500 immediately then there would be £600 left in the bank.

“There is no point just staying open for January and seeing what happens next.

“Some processes are quite long to be able to secure funds. £500 is a nice gesture but it is not enough. It only prolongs the closure as a lot of the funding is short-term.”

Among those offering support and advice according to Mrs Lewis were West Norfolk councillors Jo Rust and Alex Kemp, Ask Lilly, King’s Lynn Lions and the King’s Lynn Priory Rotary Club.

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said Sarah Dennis, the partnership and funding officer for the council, had been in touch with the club as well.

She said: “Sarah has contacted the Pop-in club to provide them with information about the Norfolk Community Foundation – the organisation which manages our financial assistance grants and the grants available from a whole host of other organisations.

“The Pop-in club needs to go to the Norfolk Community Foundation website and see what funding opportunities may be available to them through the various schemes.”

Ms Kemp said she had spoken to both Mrs Lewis and West Norfolk Council's grants manager, who reportedly asked the lunch club's treasurer to get in touch.

She also said the Pop-in club was exactly what the council should be funding through its Financial Assistance Scheme.

Ms Kemp said: "The Pop-In provides a great benefit to the community and it is vital it continues. It provides a hot dinner for older people, plus knitting and exercise every Tuesday from 9-4pm at the Methodist Church.

"It is about helping people to stay independent, it is a place to meet, and is attended by around 24 older people, including bereaved, people with dementia and carers.

"I used to take my auntthere years ago when it also ran on Fridays. This project ticks all the boxes for health and well-being."

Mrs Rust said: "I feel strongly that services such as these are vital to the health and well-being of our community. The support I offered was to inform Kate that the Co-Op offered grants of up to £3000 or captain grants of up to £50,000.

"I would assist in getting hold of the grant form if Kate can’t locate it. If we can secure short-term funding it gives the community a bit longer to secure the future long-term.

"Loneliness can affect anyone.It isolates people and stops them fulfilling their potential. I want people to have the chance to lead a rich and enjoyable life and this pop-up lunch club helps towards this. I hope wee can secure funding to save it for the community."

