An office building close to Lynn town centre could be demolished to make way for a supported housing scheme.

Developers want to build ten specialist apartments and seven self-contained bungalows on land at Kettlewell House, on Kettlewell Lane.

The building, formerly used by the Internal Drainage Board, would be flattened to make way for the properties – which would be designed to accommodate vulnerable disabled adults.

Kettlewell House in Lynn, which could be flattened to make way for the properties. Picture: Google Maps

The project has received support from various West Norfolk councillors, who have said it would provide housing of a type much needed in the area.

It comes amid an £18million programme by Norfolk County Council to address an acute shortfall of sheltered housing currently in Lynn and the county as a whole.

However, some fears have also been raised that security at the site would need to be considered as it is in relatively close proximity to an area known for anti-social behaviour problems.

At a recent Lynn area consultative committee meeting, Deborah Henegan highlighted the need for the site to be secure to ensure “more vulnerable residents are not preyed upon”.

People have until November 14 to comment on the application.