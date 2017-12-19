Officers ask West Norfolk residents ‘is drink- or drug-driving worth the risk?’

As Norfolk Police’s drink- and drug-drive campaign continues throughout December a total of 34 people with related offences in the county.

Among those caught under the influence was a woman in her 30s from Lynn who was arrested for drink-driving last week and who provided a breath test specimen which was more than five and a half times over the legal limit.

She has been released under investigation and remained at hospital late last week.

Insp Jon Chapman, from the Roads Policing and Firearms Operation Unit, said: “It amazes me that people still choose to drink and drive.

“You make the decision to have that drink so you must face the consequences.”

Being stopped whilst drink-driving could lead to motorists having to give up their licences, he said.

“Personally, I would lose an awful lot if I had my licence taken away so I urge you, before you have that drink, to ask – is it worth the risk?”

The campaign, which started on Friday, December 1 and runs until Saturday, January 1, will see officers carrying out roadside checks throughout the day and night, as well as intelligence-led enforcement activity.

Members of the public can report any concerns relating drink- or drug-driving anonymously using Crimestoppers on www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.