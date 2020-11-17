Four police vehicles attended a property in Lynn last night after reports of stones being thrown.

Police were called at 9:42pm to attend Tennyson Avenue after an individual had thrown the stones at a building.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "No damage had been caused, and no formal complaint was made."

Police were called to Tennyson Avenue in Lynn last night (Monday, November 16). Picture: SUBMITTED

A resident told the Lynn News they were awoken by the sound that "has become familiar over the past six months".