Officers called to reports of stones being thrown in King's Lynn residential area
Published: 13:43, 17 November 2020
| Updated: 13:45, 17 November 2020
Four police vehicles attended a property in Lynn last night after reports of stones being thrown.
Police were called at 9:42pm to attend Tennyson Avenue after an individual had thrown the stones at a building.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "No damage had been caused, and no formal complaint was made."
A resident told the Lynn News they were awoken by the sound that "has become familiar over the past six months".