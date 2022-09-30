Hydraulic systems company Losi welcomed MP James Wild to officially open their new purpose-built factory in Bryggen Road on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, on Monday.

Losi supplies hydraulic systems across the UK, Ireland and Europe, for agricultural machinery, construction, marine and offshore sectors .

Mr Wild said: “Lynn and West Norfolk has a strong SME sector and it was a pleasure to officially open Losi’s new factory to support their growing business.”

Losi Ltd Hydraulics Systems Solutions North Lynn Industrial Estate, Official Opening Ceremony

"It was impressive to see the design of the products supplied to leading construction, agricultural, and other manufacturers in the market.”

Losi started in 2012 by dad Jim, then son Ashley joined followed later on by son Louis working out of a 20ft container in the yard of Able Engineering Ltd on Hardwick Narrows Industrial Estate with two employees.

Over the following 10 years as the business grew the company expanded into four separate small units on the same site.

Over a two year period a new purpose built 7000 sq ft factory was built for Losi on North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Losi looks forward to the challenges of the next 10 years & making use of the full potential of the new warehouse.