Official recognition for Sutton Bridge U3A

Sutton Bridge’s University of the Third Age (U3A) group has received its official affiliation with the movements’s governing body, nine months after its formation.

U3A is an organisation which provides opportunities and fun for retired and semi-retired people and the Sutton Bridge branch currently has 80 members and 10 interest groups.

They meet on the first Tuesday of the monthk, 1.30pm for 2pm, alternating between the Sutton Bridge Curlew Centre and the Long Sutton Market House.

There is a short business section followed by a speaker, with hot drinks available and visitors welcome. Membership fees are £16 for the year.

For more information email jane. pavier@u3a.org.uk or call Richard Strudwick on 07834448884.

• Our picture shows regional trustee Jane Pavier handed over the official affiliation certificate to U3A Sutton Bridge chairman Mike Nunn. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG060218-179TW