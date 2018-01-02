Officials back homes bid for Dersingham allotment site

Plans to build a new 30 house residential development on an allotment site in Dersingham will be put to councillors at a meeting next week.

The Sandringham Estate is seeking permission to development land to the north of Doddshill Road, a short distance from several environmentally sensitive sites.

Planning officials have recommended that the scheme is approved by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee next Monday, subject to the completion of legal agreements relating to affordable housing provision.

However, they also say it should be refused if the agreements are not in place by May.

The application is seeking outline approval for a selection of two storey terraced, semi-detached and detached two to four bedroom properties.

The site, which is found north of Doddshill Road, lies just 1km east of Roydon Common and Dersingham Bog, and has space for upwards of 20 dwellings.

Found on the edge of Dersingham Conservation Area, one key issue with the application is the necessary removal of a building within the conservation area in order to make vital improvements to the Doddshill Road and Manor Road junction.

The application states: “The proposal will result in off-site highway improvement works, namely the widening of the junction of Doddshill Road and Manor Road.

“In order to achieve this junction improvement, the community centre building which is within the conservation area, will need to be demolished.”

Other off-site highway improvement works include the widening of Doddshill Road and existing footpaths on the southern side of the road in both a westerly and easterly direction from the site.

No objections were raised by Dersingham Parish Council, other than concerns over the road safety of residents and villagers, and the safety of children walking to and from school.

Natural England found no objections to the proposal because they feel the application will have no significant impact on sites including Dersingham Bog Ramsar, Dersingham Bog National Nature Reserve, Roydon Common, Dersingham Bog Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific Interest.

However, there were a total of 25 letters objecting to the scheme which stated reasons including poor and narrow road conditions around Doddshill Road such as the blind downward bends which can be found opposite the proposed site.

Others raised concerns over the water supply and drainage for this area which is “quite old and needs quite frequent repair.”

One resident said: “The headlights of cars turning into Doddshill Road from the new development will shine directly into my lounge which has a window facing my driveway entrance.

“Surely with a development plot this size, the access could be positioned opposite a hedge or a fence.”

Another letter mentioned that the road is also used by fire engines stationed at Dersingham Fire Station and they use the fire hydrant in this road to fill up.